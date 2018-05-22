LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A serial child rapist will walk free for the first time in decades this week from a Massachusetts prison.

WHDH-TV reports Wayne Chapman has been determined not sexually dangerous by the State Department of Corrections on Tuesday, and is set to be released from Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley any time.

Chapman was convicted in 1976 for raping two boys in Lawrence and admittedly raping dozens more. He was sentenced and served 30 years of prison, and was then committed civilly as a sexual predator.

Lawrence police say they’ve released many calls from residents concerned about his pending release. An attorney for Chapman could not be immediately identified.

