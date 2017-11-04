DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — A 31-year-old Delaware man will spend at least 25 years in prison after admitting to crimes including rape and attempted murder committed against a number of women.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that Temourise Taylor of Dagsboro was a serial rapist who would get women into his car, drive them to a secluded location and sexually assault them while threatening to kill them or physically beating them.

He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, second-degree rape, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, strangulation and terroristic threatening

Taylor will be sentenced in January. Prosecutors say he faces a minimum of 25 years, with a possible sentence of up to life in prison plus 33 years.