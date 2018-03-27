BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Kosovo Serbs have set up a road block in northern Kosovo, and their representatives walked out of the Kosovo government in response to the arrest and expulsion of a senior Serbian government official.

Politicians representing Kosovo’s Serb minority met Tuesday with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, saying they will no longer support the Kosovo government.

The developments came a day after Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the divided town of Mitrovica because he entered the country illegally. Kosovo police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Serb protesters in Mitrovica.

The incident has fueled friction between Serbia and its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.

Serbs have parked trucks to block a key road linking northern Kosovo with the capital, Pristina.