BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has banned a Kosovo team from taking part in a karate competition it is hosting, over a political dispute stemming from the former province’s declaration of independence.

The government’s office for Kosovo said Wednesday that the Kosovo delegation was stopped at the border because they carried state symbols that Belgrade does not recognize.

The statement says Kosovo can take part at the European senior championships later this week in the northern city of Novi Sad only if they do not display state signs.

Serbia and Kosovo have been told they must normalize relations in order to advance toward membership in the European Union, but tensions have persisted.

A handball tournament in Serbia was suspended in March after the hosts refused to play Kosovo and prevented it from playing any games.