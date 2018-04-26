BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has banned Croatia’s defense minister from entering the country, a tit-for-tat measure against Croatia as tensions mount between the two Balkan rivals.
Serbia’s government on Thursday imposed the ban against Croatia’s Damir Krsticevic. Last week Zagreb said Serbia Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin was not welcome.
A statement says the move was a “reciprocity measure.”
The spat further strains ties between the former war foes from the 1990s’ bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia. A Croatian delegation earlier this month cut short a visit to Serbia over a far-right incident.
Croatia has said it banned Vulin because he declared that a decision on whether he would attend a Serb-organized World War II commemoration ceremony in Croatia depended on Serbia’s president, rather than Croatia.
Vulin is known for his anti-Croat stands.