Sequoia National Park will close at 6 a.m. Tuesday due to the Castle Fire on the SQF Complex.

In a news release sent Monday night, the National Park Service said all entrances to the park will be closed and that “many park staff have been evacuated from the area.”

Visitors will not be able to access Sequoia National Park from Highway 198 in Tulare County or Highway 180 out of Fresno.

The fire earlier Monday forced an evacuation order for the community of Three Rivers just outside the southern entrance to Sequoia National Park.

“With Three Rivers and the park headquarters under an evacuation notice, staff is focused on preparing to evacuate.” Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor said. “To ensure any pending evacuation goes as smoothly as possible we are closing the park to visitors.”

The SQF Complex fire started last month and comprises both the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire.

As of Monday night, it ad burned 101,420 acres and was 12% contained.

Kings Canyon National Park remains open.

All park campgrounds will be closed with reservations canceled and refunded.