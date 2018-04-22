BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A sequel to a 2001 comedy that spoofs the Vermont State Police has hit the big screen.

Super Troopers 2 is debuting across the country.

WCAX-TV reports that in the new film the trooper crew has to navigate tricky politics as a Canadian town gets annexed into Vermont.

Even though it focuses on the Vermont troopers, the movie was filmed in Massachusetts.

Jacob Rosenski of Stowe saw the movie and thought it was great, just as good as the first one, maybe better. He says the sequel brought back some of the iconic jokes from the original.

Michael Gillum of Northfield says he didn’t think it was as good as the first one and said “It was all right. It just wasn’t as realistic.”

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com