PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will eliminate its token system next month.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports SEPTA announced Thursday it will stop selling tokens to individual riders April 30.

The transit agency says tokens will still be accepted at transit stops. It will also continue to sell tokens in bulk to social services agencies who give them to clients.

Philadelphia is the last major U.S. city that still uses transit tokens.

The newspaper previously reported SEPTA first introduced tokens for students in 1968. A token system had been in use since at least the 1880s.

SEPTA is phasing out the coins in favor of its Key card and QuickTrips fare tools.

