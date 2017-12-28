PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is starting to remove token vending machines in its effort to phase out the coins for transit system payment.

Philadelphia is the last major U.S. city that still uses transit tokens.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports SEPTA first introduced tokens for students in 1968, but a token system had been in use since at least the 1880s.

The coins are being removed from circulation in favor of the SEPTA Key card and QuickTrips fare tools.

The transit agency ordered the creation of the smart-fare card SEPTA Key card in 2011, but a string of technical problems pushed the debut of the new fare system from 2013 to last year.

