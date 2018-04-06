BASTROP, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has scheduled trial in September for an Arkansas man accused of slitting a pit bull’s throat on camera and another accused of making the video and posting it on Snapchat.

Assistant District Attorney Stephen Sylvester said Friday that Morehouse Parish Judge Carl Sharp set trial Sept. 24 for Steven Sadler, who’s accused of killing the dog, and alleged video-maker Boots Stanley, both of Hamburg, Arkansas.

Sadler is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one of conspiracy to commit the crime. Stanley is charged with conspiracy.

Their lawyers contend they did nothing wrong because a local ordinance says pit bulls are dangerous and state law says anyone may kill any dangerous animal.

Sharp refused to throw out the case on that basis.