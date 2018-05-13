PHOENIX (AP) — Unless they accept a plea agreement soon, two women who filmed themselves using hate speech and removing flyers and pamphlets from a Tempe mosque will stand trial in early September.

Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer were arrested March 15 and indicted a week later.

They were charged with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage for entering the Islamic Community Center of Tempe and removing various items.

The women are accused of publishing a Facebook Live video of about 20 minutes, showing one filming the other walking around the mosque property with three children and removing posters, brochures and other materials.

In the video, the 32-year-old Gonzales and 51-year-old Dauenhauer are seen ranting against Islam and Muslims as “devil-Satan worshippers” who “hate America.”

The women pleaded not guilty on March 28.