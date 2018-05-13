PHOENIX (AP) — Unless they accept a plea agreement soon, two women who filmed themselves using hate speech and removing flyers and pamphlets from a Tempe mosque will stand trial in early September.
Tahnee Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer were arrested March 15 and indicted a week later.
They were charged with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage for entering the Islamic Community Center of Tempe and removing various items.
The women are accused of publishing a Facebook Live video of about 20 minutes, showing one filming the other walking around the mosque property with three children and removing posters, brochures and other materials.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
In the video, the 32-year-old Gonzales and 51-year-old Dauenhauer are seen ranting against Islam and Muslims as “devil-Satan worshippers” who “hate America.”
The women pleaded not guilty on March 28.