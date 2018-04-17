FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The boyfriend of a community college student is seeking to separate his trial from hers in the murder of a convicted marijuana dealer found dead in a New Jersey park last year — but she wants no part of that idea.

The Asbury Park Press reports that that an attorney for 22-year-old Joseph Villani told a judge Tuesday that if the trials were separate, 21-year-old Raquel Garajau could testify in his defense.

But the attorney representing the Brookdale Community College student says she doesn’t want to be tried separately and has no plans to give up her right to remain silent and testify on Villani’s behalf.

Monmouth County prosecutors accuse them of plotting to kill Trupai Patel in February 2017 so they could steal and sell his large marijuana stash.

