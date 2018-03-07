JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue crews helped retrieve a snowboarder caught in an avalanche and two stuck snowmobilers in separate incidents in northwest Wyoming.
Both incidents occurred Tuesday in Teton County.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that at 12:19 p.m., Teton County Search and Rescue responded to an avalanche on Teton Pass.
Teton County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Carr says an unidentified 48-year-old snowboarder was carried and hit a tree, injuring his leg.
The snowboarder was with three other people who were uninjured.
The injured party was taken to St. John’s Medical Center.
At 4:15 p.m., another call came in for two snowmobilers who were stuck.
Carr says Fremont County rescuers responded and retriever the snowmobilers, who were not hurt.
___
Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com