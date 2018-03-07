JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue crews helped retrieve a snowboarder caught in an avalanche and two stuck snowmobilers in separate incidents in northwest Wyoming.

Both incidents occurred Tuesday in Teton County.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that at 12:19 p.m., Teton County Search and Rescue responded to an avalanche on Teton Pass.

Teton County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Carr says an unidentified 48-year-old snowboarder was carried and hit a tree, injuring his leg.

The snowboarder was with three other people who were uninjured.

The injured party was taken to St. John’s Medical Center.

At 4:15 p.m., another call came in for two snowmobilers who were stuck.

Carr says Fremont County rescuers responded and retriever the snowmobilers, who were not hurt.

