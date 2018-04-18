SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have agreed to allow live television broadcasts for parts of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in next week, South Korea’s presidential office said Wednesday.

After a meeting between the countries’ working-level officials, Moon’s office said live coverage will include important moments such as when the leaders meet for the first time at the border truce village of Panmunjom. The office didn’t specify other parts of the meeting that will be broadcast live.

The April 27 meeting will only be the third summit between the rivals since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. It’s seen as a crucial step in the global diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff. A separate meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump is anticipated in May or June.

Moon’s office said the Koreas will hold more meetings to discuss the protocol, security and media coverage issues at the summit. South Korean media have speculated whether Kim, who has a flair for the dramatic, would walk across the Military Demarcation Line that bisects the countries in a symbolic gesture of peace.

The Koreas earlier agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders, which South Korea says would help facilitate dialogue and reduce misunderstanding during times of tension. Moon’s office said the hotline could be ready for test calls as early as Friday. Moon and Kim are planning their first telephone conversation sometime before face-to-face talks, but the timing of the call hasn’t been decided.

North Korea’s sudden diplomatic outreach since the start of the year has brought a temporary lull to tensions sparked by its flurry of nuclear weapons and missile tests last year that resulted in Kim and Trump exchanging crude insults and threats of war. The North last year conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date and flight-tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to target the U.S. mainland.

U.S. and South Korean officials have said the North could be desperate to save its economy from heavy sanctions, but some analysts see Kim as entering the negotiations from a position of strength after declaring the completion of its nuclear force last year.

Washington and Seoul have said Kim has expressed a willingness to put his nukes on the table in his talks with Moon and Trump, but the North has yet to directly confirm such intent.