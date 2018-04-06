ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 51-year-old man convicted of killing an Alaska prosecutor in the community formerly known as Barrow is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Ronald Fisher, a felon with a history of assaulting women, killed 48-year-old Brian Sullivan in December 2014 with two shotgun blasts as Sullivan sat in the home of the mother of Fischer’s children, a woman he had begun dating. Sullivan, was an assistant district attorney there and had previously served two terms in the Washington state House of Representatives, from January 1997 to January 2001.

Fischer in November was convicted of first- and second-degree murder at a trial in Utqiagvik (oot-GAR’-vik), the northernmost city in the United States. A jury also convicted him of assault and violating conditions of release.

The murder conviction requires a sentence of 20 to 99 years.

Prosecutor James Fayette in a sentencing memo says Fischer should be characterized as a “worse offender.”