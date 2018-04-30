PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A date has been set to finish sentencing for a Maine man convicted of sending cyanide to a suicidal man in England.

Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham, was found guilty in 2016 of mailing injurious articles resulting in death and witness tampering. He was scheduled to be sentenced last week in federal court in Portland, but the testimony ran long and sentencing was suspended.

Court officials say the sentencing will be completed on May 22.

Kilmartin was charged with advertising and mailing a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. It was really Epsom salt. But investigators say he later sent the real thing to a man in England.

Kilmartin pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud but denied the charges of witness tampering and mailing injurious articles.