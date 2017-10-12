PLANO, Texas (AP) — A judge has postponed indefinitely the sentencing of a North Texas couple who lied to authorities about the activities of their sons in the Middle East.
The delay of the scheduled Thursday sentencing of 57-year-old Mohommad Hasnain Ali and 49-year-old Sumaiya Ali comes after they received a court hearing behind closed doors. Their attorney did not return a message seeking comment, and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
The Alis had pleaded guilty in federal court in June to making a false statement about international terrorism and had reached an agreement with prosecutors for probation and $5,000 fine each.
Federal court records allege their sons, 27-year-old Arman Ali and 26 year-old Omar Ali of Plano, traveled to Syria to fight alongside the Islamic State group.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says