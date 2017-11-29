ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — The sentencing for a police officer in southwestern Wyoming who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy has been pushed back to December.

The Rocket-Miner reports that 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey, of Green River, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday but the court accepted a defense motion to postpone sentencing.

The defense claims that the state made “numerous and serious discovery violations” and time is needed to interview witnesses. The state did not object to the continuance, but denied the allegation.

Anglesey faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced for the March 2009 death of Konnor Allen, who suffered a head injury while in the man’s care.

