OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A woman found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced next month on 17 counts of animal cruelty.

Christina Fay was convicted of the misdemeanors last month. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee.

Last year, a lower court judge found the 60-year-old Fay guilty of multiple animal cruelty charges. He ordered her to pay nearly $800,000 for their care. Fay said she took care of the dogs. She appealed to the superior court for a jury trial, which found her guilty.

Prosecutors showed images of the dogs living in squalid conditions, with animal waste coating the floors.