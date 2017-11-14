BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has issued suspended prison sentences for four suspects and acquitted three more who were tried in the 2008 torching of the U.S. embassy in Belgrade after a rally against Kosovo’s declaration of independence.
Tuesday’s ruling at Belgrade’s Higher Court comes after years of waiting. A retrial was ordered after an appeals’ court last year overturned initial verdicts for the suspects.
One person died in the rioting when the American and other Western embassies were attacked by groups of nationalists and soccer hooligans angry over what they perceived as Western support for Kosovo’s statehood.
The incident has burdened relations between Washington and Belgrade for years. U.S. officials have insisted that suspects be held responsible but no one has so far been imprisoned for the torching.
