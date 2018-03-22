RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the two men facing charges in connection with a robbery that turned deadly at a Rapid City convenience store last year has been sentenced to seven and a-half years in prison.

Cody Grady pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in a plea agreement with prosecutors. KOTA-TV says Grady was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Loaf ‘n’ Jug clerk Kasie Lord following an attempt to steal beer in January 2017.

Another defendant Carlos Quevedo earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Lord’s death.

Grady says he fought with Lord after he and Quevedo tried to steal the beer. Grady says he left the store before Lord was stabbed. In court Thursday Grady said he was sorry for the outcome of that night.

