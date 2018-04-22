TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A senior living company based in New York plans to build a 132-unit independent living facility in Topeka.

Calamar Inc. announced plans for the $15 million-$16 million facility after the Topeka school district voted Thursday to sell 6.5 acres of land in the district’s Kanza Education and Science Park for about $950,000.

Deputy superintendent Larry Robbins says school district employees will get the first opportunity to lease an apartment in the Calamar project’s first year and their first month’s rent will be free.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports construction is expected to begin this fall, with an opening in spring 2020.

Jerry Hill, of Calamar, says the company will encourage interactions between students and retirees living in the complex.

Calamar has properties operating or under construction in Olathe, Shawnee and Wichita.

