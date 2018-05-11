BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Lebanese politician is urging his colleagues to form a new government quickly, following general elections held last week.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon cannot tolerate any delays because of growing regional tensions and a struggling economy.
The powerful Shiite politician has held the post for more than 25 years, and is expected to be re-elected when the new parliament convenes later this month.
Berri spoke to The Associated Press in an interview in Beirut Friday, a few days after Lebanon held its first parliament elections in nine years. In the vote, Berri’s Amal group and its allies including Hezbollah won more than a third of the seats, giving them the power to veto any legislation.
Berri called for a unity government that includes all Lebanese factions.