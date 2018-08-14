BEIJING (AP) — One of China’s most high-profile monks has resigned from a top national post following reports of sexual misconduct, a religious association said Wednesday.

The Buddhist Association of China says its president Xuecheng (SHWEI’-chung) left his duties to a deputy.

The announcement was included in a periodic report and did not mention the national controversy surrounding the powerful monk. Fellow monks accused Xuecheng earlier this year of harassing and demanding sexual favors from nuns at his Beijing monastery and embezzling funds, allegations that Xuecheng has denied on social media.

Xuecheng has not commented publicly on his resignation.

He was one of China’s best known monks and authors. He was also highly influential and served as a political adviser to the central government while heading the national Buddhist association. His monastery in the outskirts of northwest Beijing, Longquan, is known for being popular with educated Chinese, including many who give up high-paying jobs to devote their lives to religious study.

China has roughly 250 million Buddhists.