BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s U.S. senators want the Army Corps of Engineers to fund a new study of what needs to be done to prevent future flood devastation along Lake Ontario.

Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say the Great Lakes Coast Resiliency Study will develop an infrastructure strategy for future coastal management.

The Corps created such a plan for making the Atlantic shoreline more resilient in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

Lake Ontario rose 30 inches during heavy rains last spring to a record high level. Wind-driven waves pounded the shoreline for months, causing widespread damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses.

President Donald Trump declared six shoreline counties a disaster area to make funds available for repairs.