WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators have announced federal approval of nearly $3 million for a new substance abuse treatment center in Ohio County.
Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grant to Heart 2 Heart. Manchin said the funding was “a good first step” toward addressing opioid addiction in northern West Virginia. Manchin said the facility will need more funding.
Democrat Manchin and Republican Capito said in a joint news release that the rural development grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will be used for small renovations, equipment and conversion of an existing structure into a substance abuse center. The facility will serve Ohio County and the surrounding region.
Capito said the grant was part of a multifaceted approach to fighting the opioid epidemic.
