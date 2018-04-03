BOSTON (AP) — Legislation that calls for the most extensive overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system in decades could be on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk within days.

The Senate on Wednesday is scheduled to take an up or down vote on the compromise bill , which cannot be further amended. Approval is considered likely with the House tentatively set to vote on Thursday.

Included among many provisions in the bill are reforms to the state’s bail system, limits on the use of solitary confinement and the elimination of some mandatory minimum sentences for low-level drug offenders.

It would also increase penalties for trafficking in the dangerous synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil.

The bill was agreed to by a House-Senate conference committee last month following lengthy negotiations.