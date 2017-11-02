SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The woman who claims that an Illinois Senate Democratic leader sexually harassed her wants to know why Sen. Ira Silverstein faced no repercussions until after she went public this week.

Denise Rotheimer is a victims-rights advocate who says the Chicago Democrat sent inappropriate messages and paid her unwanted compliments last year while they worked on legislation.

The Ingleside resident made the complaint a year ago. Silverstein relinquished his position as Majority Caucus Chair and its $21,000 annual stipend on Thursday — a day after Rotheimer publicized the accusations in House committee testimony on sexual-harassment training legislation.

John Patterson is spokesman for Senate President John Cullerton. He noted that Cullerton “accepted the resignation” of Silverstein.

Rotheimer’s complaint was referred to the office of the legislative inspector general, vacant two years.