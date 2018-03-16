GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Two Colorado senators think that Grand Junction would be the perfect location for the Bureau of Land Management headquarters and have invited Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to prove it.

The Daily Sentinel Zinke said this week that he is looking to move the agency’s headquarters out of Washington D.C. and relocate it to a small community that is more affordable and offers quality-of-life attributes.

Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner invited Zinke on Thursday.

They said in their letter that they think the city’s reasonable cost of living and quality of life could help “attract and retain high-quality employees.”

These are aspects that would help the agency since many of its employees are approaching retirement age and will be replaced by younger employees who will start at lower salaries.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com