ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s two senators have recommended a Justice Department veteran to serve as the next U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner on Tuesday announced that Zach Terwilliger, who currently serves as an associate deputy attorney general, is their choice for the post.

The Eastern District of Virginia, headquartered in Alexandria, is one of the high-profile posts among U.S. Attorney offices. Prosecutors there frequently bring major terrorism and espionage cases. The office has played a role in the investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

Terwilliger was once a prosecutor in Alexandria. He has also served as counsel to Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

President Donald Trump is free to accept or reject the recommendation.