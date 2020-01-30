WASHINGTON — Senators reconvened Thursday for a second day of questions to House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s lawyers ahead of a crucial vote expected Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify about the president’s conduct toward Ukraine.

Democrats are pressing to call witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other leading Republicans do not want to extend the proceedings into unpredictable territory and are angling for a swift acquittal of Trump.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The crux of the case for his impeachment is the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

With a pivotal vote on summoning additional evidence expected Friday, multiple Republican senators said they want to see a quick end to the Trump impeachment trial if that vote fails.

That could mean not only no additional witnesses, but no closing statements from the House managers or the White House defense, and no private deliberations among senators before moving to a verdict.

“I personally have heard enough,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. “For me, I don’t believe we have to [go into closed deliberations] … I’m ready to vote.”

“I don’t think that would accomplish anything,” said Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., in opposition of closing deliberations.

“I’d rather just have it go right to the end,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the No. 3 GOP leader, who said the trial endgame would be a topic of discussion at Thursday’s Senate lunch.

In the 1999 Clinton trial, the parties spent a combined five hours and 28 minutes presenting closing arguments before the Senate entered four days of closed-door jury deliberations totaling nearly 26 hours. The Senate then voted to acquit President Bill Clinton on two articles of impeachment.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the decision would ultimately depend on the wishes of a majority of senators: “If 51 say we’ve heard enough, we can move to that final vote.”

Democrats bristled at the possible sudden end of the trial after Friday’s witness vote.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., called it a further betrayal of GOP promises to adhere to the Clinton precedent.

“I think a rush to judgment without any debate among senators — I think it will say to the American public this whole thing was a sham,” he said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Democrats are considering “all of our parliamentary options to force as many votes as we can” to put Republicans on the record regarding the trial process.

“I know they all want to go watch the Super Bowl,” Murphy said. “But that’s not what they got elected to do.”

Meanwhile., four Republican senators, led by Susan Collins of Maine, asked both sides whether there were any “legitimate” reasons a president could ask a foreign government to “investigate a US citizen, including a political rival, who is not under investigation by the US government?”

House manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he couldn’t think of one.

“It would be hard for me to contemplate circumstances where that would be appropriate, where it would be appropriate for the president of the United States to seek a political investigation of an opponent,” Schiff said.

He added that it may be appropriate for the Justice Department “acting independently and in good faith” to do so, noting there exists a protocol for that.

But Patrick Philbin sidestepped the question, first by asserting that the question assumes the president was asking for an investigation “into” the Bidens, rather than what occurred with the firing of the prosecutor “and the situation with Burisma.”

“That’s not calling for an investigation necessarily into Vice President Biden or his son,” Philbin said.

Philbin failed to mention that Trump explicitly says, “there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”

Philbin then addressed part of the question broadly, saying if a U.S. citizen violated a law in a foreign country and there was a national interest in “understanding what went on, then it would be perfectly legitimate to suggest this is something worth looking into.”

Democratic senators asked the House managers and Trump’s legal team who is paying Rudy Giuliani in his capacity as the president’s personal attorney.

Neither side could say.

Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, said that he doesn’t know but that it “raises profound questions.”

“I don’t know who’s directly paying the freight for it, but I can tell you the whole country is paying the freight for it because there are leaders around the world who are watching this, and they’re saying the American presidency is open for business,” Schiff said.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow ignored the question and instead repeated talking points about the Bidens and their dealings in Ukraine.

Earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question submitted by Sen. Rand Paul, in which the Kentucky Republican sought to name a person who conservative media outlets have alleged is the whistleblower whose anonymous complaint launched the impeachment inquiry.

“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” Roberts said of Paul’s question, which also included the name of a Schiff staffer.

Paul has repeatedly demanded that the media unmask the alleged whistleblower.

Federal whistleblowers are offered limited protections from retaliation.

After Thursday’s ruling, Paul showed no reaction. He stood up, gathered his papers and walked out of the Senate chamber to address reporters.

In a tweet, Paul defended his move as an effort to determine the whistleblower’s alleged political motives.

“My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings,” Paul said.

In a private lunch before the trial, Senate Republicans discussed the possibility of. Roberts breaking a tie if there’s a 50-50 vote on calling witnesses, according to Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind..

“There was discussion about the scenarios of what might happen if there’s a 50-50 vote,” he told reporters. “There’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of what happens with the presiding officer, especially being the chief justice … At that point, he’s got the prerogative of the chair.”

Such a ruling would be historic, particularly given past justices’ decisions to stay neutral in impeachment trials and act more as a referee. Senate Republicans hope that Roberts, in such a situation, would not rule at all — and since there are not 51 votes to call witnesses, would then allow the chamber to move to acquittal.

If Roberts does rule, Braun said the chamber could try to overrule him but noted that it would take 51 votes.