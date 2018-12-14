Two lawmakers are asking the Justice Department and FBI to look into whether former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun lied to a Senate panel in testimony about the handling of sex-abuse allegations against Larry Nassar.
At issue is Blackmun’s refuted claim that he discussed the case with USOC staff after receiving word of Nassar’s potential crimes from the USA Gymnastics president at the time, Steve Penny.
A report from the Ropes and Gray law firm released earlier this week concluded that nobody on the USOC staff could corroborate Blackmun’s account of a meeting. Blackmun had told the investigators there had been a meeting, but later changed his story upon hearing there was no corroboration.
Ropes and Gray concluded that there was a 14-month gap between Blackmun’s initial contact with Penny and the time Nassar’s crimes became public, which gave him the opportunity to molest more young women.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As probe closes in, Trump distances himself from Cohen
- Some link depression, failed LASIK
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- Delta says no more support kittens, puppies on flights
- Amazon executives grilled, jeered at New York City Council hearing