CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Democratic senators have announced plans to award the state’s Veterans Home with more than $1 million for renovations.

The award comes from federal funding for renovation projects through a grant program by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said that the New Hampshire Veterans Home is integral to ensuring that veterans have the support they need to maintain their health and quality of life. Once finalized, the federal grant will be used for renovating the laundry, kitchen and heating pumps.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Hassan also co-sponsored a bipartisan act recently signed by President Donald Trump that would enable veterans to receive certain services from the New Hampshire Veterans Home at their residence.