WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he’s glad John Bolton will serve as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser going into talks with North Korea.
A U.S.-North Korean summit is slated for May.
Graham says he had dinner with Bolton a couple of nights ago and the hawkish former U.N. ambassador expressed fears that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “just buying time.”
Graham is urging negotiations that are focused and designed for quick action, saying “we don’t want to give him nine months or a year to talk and build a missile at the same time.”
Still, Graham says he’d like Trump to meet with North Korea and pursue an agreement for that nation to give up its nuclear program.
Graham spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”