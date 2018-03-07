BOSTON (AP) — Yet another Massachusetts state senator has declared interest in leading the chamber next year.

John Keenan, a four-term Democrat from Quincy, says in a statement he plans to ask fellow senators to support his bid to become the next Senate president.

Several other Democrats have expressed interest in the post, including Sens. Karen Spilka of Ashland; Sal DiDomenico of Everett; Eileen Donoghue of Lowell; and Eric Lesser of Longmeadow.

The jockeying began after former Senate President Stan Rosenberg stepped aside in December amid a probe into whether he violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual assault allegations against his husband.

Democrat Harriette Chandler of Worcester agreed to serve as Senate president for the remainder of the current session but has ruled out keeping the post beyond that.