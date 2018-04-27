BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana’s U.S. senators is calling on Secretary of State Tom Schedler to resign after release of sexually themed emails Schedler sent to an employee through his state account.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy said Friday the emails, obtained and published by The Advocate, show Schedler “crossed the line and abused his position.”

Schedler, Louisiana’s Republican elections chief, is accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit by the woman to whom he sent the emails. The lawsuit claims Schedler harassed the woman, who worked in his office, for years and punished her when she rebuffed him.

Schedler’s spokeswoman said the pair had a consensual sexual relationship, a claim the woman’s lawyer denied.

The secretary of state has refused to resign, but said he won’t run for re-election next year.