MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine senator who took refuge in the legislature to avoid an arrest order by President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Supreme Court to declare the move illegal.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is a fierce critic of Duterte. He told the high court in a petition Thursday that Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty as a former rebel military officer and ordering his arrest is based on “big lies.”

The standoff has unraveled while Duterte is on a visit to the Middle East.

The Department of Justice says Duterte voided Trillanes’s amnesty because the senator did not file a proper application and admit guilt for his role in past coup attempts. Trillanes showed documents and news reports disproving Duterte’s claims.