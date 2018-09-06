MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine senator who took refuge in the legislature to avoid an arrest order by President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Supreme Court to declare the move illegal.
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV is a fierce critic of Duterte. He told the high court in a petition Thursday that Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty as a former rebel military officer and ordering his arrest is based on “big lies.”
The standoff has unraveled while Duterte is on a visit to the Middle East.
The Department of Justice says Duterte voided Trillanes’s amnesty because the senator did not file a proper application and admit guilt for his role in past coup attempts. Trillanes showed documents and news reports disproving Duterte’s claims.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Trump calls on NY Times to turn senior official who wrote critical 'resistance' op-ed 'over to government at once!'
- Why are Native American women vanishing? And who’s looking for them? WATCH
- Trump rips searing Times op-ed from unnamed senior official