WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Sen. Tom Carper says 180 employees of credit card issuer Capital One will soon lose their jobs in Wilmington.

Carper tells The News Journal that the impending job losses are due to the sale of the company’s online stock brokerage operations.

Capital One did not immediately respond to request for specifics, but it told the newspaper earlier in the week that layoffs were imminent.

The company recently sold its online stock brokerage operation to E-Trade.

