HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic state Senate leaders are expected to push ahead with a vote on Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s highest court, despite an apparent lack of support.

Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano has told Malloy that none of his 18 colleagues planned on Tuesday to support the confirmation of Andrew McDonald, currently an associate justice of the State Supreme Court.

McDonald’s nomination cleared the House of Representatives this month by a single vote. In the Senate, there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, but one Democrat is recusing herself, requiring GOP support.

Republicans have accused McDonald of being an activist jurist, a claim he’s denied.

Democrats have accused the GOP of opposing him because he’s gay and a Malloy friend, which Republicans deny.