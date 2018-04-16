NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban the spanking of disabled children at public schools.
The bill has already passed in the House and is up for a vote in the Senate on Monday.
The measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.
A report released last month by the state Comptroller’s office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.
