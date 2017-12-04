BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate plans a special session to discuss sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg.

The Senate is likely to vote Monday to authorize the appointment of an independent investigator whose focus likely would be on whether Rosenberg knew about Bryon Hefner’s alleged behavior, or if Hefner had any clout when it came to Senate matters.

Rosenberg has not been accused of wrongdoing. He expressed shock over the allegations and maintained Hefner exerted no influence on the Senate.

Rosenberg has promised to recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation but otherwise will continue to preside over the Senate.

Several men told The Boston Globe that Hefner sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Rosenberg said Hefner will soon enter treatment for alcohol dependency.