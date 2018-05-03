BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts senators gathered behind closed doors for a second day Thursday to discuss a scathing ethics report on Sen. Stan Rosenberg, the former Democratic leader of the chamber whose husband has been charged with sexual misconduct.

The caucus, which was to be followed by a formal session of the Senate, came amid mounting calls for Rosenberg to resign his seat.

The report prepared by investigators hired by the Senate Ethics Committee and released Wednesday concluded that Rosenberg, an Amherst Democrat, showed “significant failure of judgment and leadership,” and knew or should have known that his now-estranged husband, Bryon Hefner, was “disruptive, volatile and abusive,” and had racially or sexually harassed employees of the Senate.

“My main goal is to continue to protect and advocate on behalf of the victims and further advocate on behalf of the institution,” said Sen. James Welch, a West Springfield Democrat, as he arrived for the caucus Thursday in the office of Senate President Harriette Chandler.

Welch said Rosenberg “absolutely” should resign. He is among at least six Democratic senators who have now called on Rosenberg to leave. The list includes Sen. Karen Spilka, who is expected to succeed Chandler as Senate president later this year.

Rosenberg, who stepped down as Senate president in December, has not commented publicly on the ethics report. He has indicated his intention to seek another term in November.

The report did not accuse the 68-year-old Beacon Hill veteran of breaking any Senate rules, though it did say he violated policy by giving Hefner access to his Senate email account despite a promise to his colleagues that he would build a “firewall” between his personal and professional life.

The ethics committee recommended Rosenberg be barred from leadership posts or from chairing any committees through 2020. The Senate could consider further punishment when it meets in a formal session later Thursday.

Several other Democratic senators declined to comment as they entered the caucus.

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Rosenberg should resign from the Senate for the “good of the institution.” Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office brought the charges against Hefner, also said Rosenberg should leave the chamber.

None of the seven Republicans in the Senate had publicly called for Rosenberg’s resignation as of midday Thursday, though Rep. Brad Jones, the House minority leader, had done so.

Hefner, 30, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last month on charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent. The allegations involve four men.

Hefner’s attorney said his client plans to defend himself in court.