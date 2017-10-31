MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to take up a Republican bill that would further loosen child labor restrictions.
The bill would allow minors to work in businesses owned in whole or in part by their parents or guardians without a child work permit. The bill doesn’t change current limitations on when minors can work or how long, minimum wage requirements or restrictions on hazardous employment.
The Wisconsin Grocers Association has registered in support of the measure. No other groups have registered a position on the bill.
The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. Approval would send it to the state Assembly.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
___
The bill is SB 420.