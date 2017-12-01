BOSTON (AP) — The number two Democrat in the Massachusetts Senate says an independent special investigator will be asked to look into allegations that Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband sexually assaulted and harassed several men.

Majority Leader Harriette Chandler says the independent probe is needed because of the “unique circumstances involved,” and to “ensure a completely impartial process.”

Chandler says Rosenberg will remain as Senate president during the investigation.

Rosenberg says he supports an independent probe and will recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday that it spoke with four men who said Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, sexually assaulted and harassed them in recent years. Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one said he kissed him against his will.