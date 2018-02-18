CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire won’t be tapping into its Rainy Day Fund to fight the opioid crisis.

The state Senate on Thursday voted down legislation that would have allowed the governor or Legislature to declare a public health emergency and tap into 10 percent of the state’s Rainy Day Fund. The fund currently stands at $100 million.

Democrats argued that the bill made sense given the scope of the problem — the state ranks third in overdose deaths. But Republicans said the fund must be protected and that Democrats had failed to spell out a cautious plan for tapping into it.