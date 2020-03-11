WASHINGTON — In a bipartisan rebuke, the Senate voted Wednesday to overturn a major Trump administration rule that would sharply limit debt relief for students misled by schools that lured them in with false claims about their graduates’ career and earning prospects.

In a 53-42 vote that included 10 Republicans, the Senate struck down a revised Education Department rule completed in September by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The House passed a companion resolution in January. The legislation will now go to President Donald Trump, who will decide whether to uphold the rule with a veto or side with Congress over his own education secretary.

He has told Senate Republicans he is “neutral” on repealing the rule, though he has yet to comment on his veto intentions.

If Trump does not sign it, Democrats say they will press for a veto override. Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., the minority whip, successfully recruited Republicans for Wednesday’s vote after veterans groups — which he called a “critical ally” — backed his resolution.

“These are men and women that we praise around the clock, around the calendar, and here was our chance to stand with them, and a number of Republicans wanted to do that,” Durbin said.

“We found 10. I think we can find 10 more,” he added.

DeVos’ rule was one of several efforts to rewrite Obama-era debt relief measures, which allow students who attended schools that committed serious fraud to request that their loan debts be forgiven. The changes raised the bar for borrowers’ relief claims, requiring applicants to individually prove that a school knowingly misled them and that they were financially harmed by the deception. It also set a three-year deadline on claims.

In a statement, the Education Department said its rule protected community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and taxpayers “from undue harm from the poorly written Obama-era regulation.”

“It’s disappointing to see so many in Congress fooled by misinformation from the left and the fake news narrative about our efforts to protect students from fraud,” said Angela L. Morabito, a spokeswoman for the department.

Critics said the DeVos regulations would effectively kill the department’s loan forgiveness program by imposing requirements that almost no borrowers would be able to meet.

“The burden of proof for these students is so absurdly unrealistic,” said Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., who sponsored the companion resolution in the House.

Democrats emphasized that the original loan forgiveness rule, on the books since 1995, was little used until for-profit chains starting imploding in 2014.

“These for-profit colleges are the coronavirus of higher education,” Durbin said on the Senate floor.

DeVos called Trump after he expressed ambivalence about the rule to senators, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation. One person close to the president said he supported finding a solution to the loan problem but did not feel strongly about DeVos’ approach. A policy statement issued in February by the Trump administration defended the DeVos rule as a change that “restores due process, the rule of law and student choice,” and said that the president’s advisers “would recommend that he veto” attempts to overturn it.

The Senate action poses a political quandary for Trump. He has pressed the Education Department for a proposal to match sweeping college debt plans put forth by Democratic presidential candidates. And veterans, who backed the Senate measure, have been key political supporters.

Last year, Trump announced that he would forgive loan debt for permanently disabled veterans, which he said ensured that “our wounded warriors are not saddled with mountains of student debt.”

Democratic leaders have also noted that Trump’s own for-profit college venture, Trump University, had to settle fraud claims.

“He had to pay $25 million for ripping off the kids,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the minority leader, said at a recent news conference. “But many of these institutions have done even worse. Students cheated by the for-profit schools deserve the same support that those who went to Trump University have gotten.”

So far, the Education Department has approved 51,000 loan-relief applications — nearly all of them during the Obama administration — and eliminated some $535 million in debt. About 170,000 applications still await a decision.

DeVos had denounced the debt-relief system as a “free money” giveaway, and sought repeatedly to curtail it. Her first attempt was blocked in 2018, after a federal judge ruled that the Education Department broke privacy laws by illegally obtaining information from the Social Security Administration on individual borrowers’ earnings.

The rule change she finished last year is scheduled to take effect in July. In December, DeVos’ department added further restrictions, adopting a complicated formula for calculating relief that limits nearly all applicants to only partial relief and requires the majority to repay most of their loans.

“Instead of the department picking winners and losers, and targeting its political enemies, our rule ensures equitable treatment of all institutions,” Morabito said. “Our rule is consistent with Congress’ intent, it protects students, and it treats taxpayers fairly.”

Toby Merrill, the director of Harvard Law School’s Project on Predatory Student Lending, praised the Senate action and said she hoped the president would “put the voices of students above the interests of for-profit colleges” and overturn the rule. Merrill’s organization represents a borrower-advocacy group that filed a lawsuit last month in federal court in Manhattan challenging the legality of DeVos’ new rule.

But a crucial Republican lawmaker opposed the Senate measure: Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate’s education committee, who said the Obama-era rule went too far.

“If your car is a lemon, you don’t sue the bank — you sue the dealer,” Alexander said Tuesday in a floor speech. “A college can be a lemon just like a car can be. But unlike a car, if your college is a lemon, you do sue the bank — which is really the taxpayer.”

Durbin on Wednesday responded to those comments by pointing out that DeVos’ rule also bars most students from suing their schools.

Veterans have long been considered among the most vulnerable groups for predatory recruitment tactics because of their lucrative GI Bill benefits. The benefits are particularly attractive to for-profit schools, because federal law requires those schools to obtain at least 10% of their revenue from sources other than Education Department-backed student loans. GI Bill benefits help schools meet that quota.

Standing alongside Democratic lawmakers at a news conference last month, seven organizations representing veterans and their families called on Congress to overturn DeVos’ rule.

John Kamin, assistant director of the veterans employment and education division at the American Legion, said the measure would protect veterans from “lucrative scams.”

“It’s a fact that they are often singled out and targeted with deceptive, fraudulent and predatory college recruiting practices,” Kamin said. “This rule is not a pathway to relief for student veterans, it is a wall to it.”

“Veterans had a target on their backs when they were in uniform, there’s no need to have one again when they go to college,” said James Haynes, federal policy manager at Veterans Education Success. “These veterans need borrower defense. They need their government to stand up for them just as they stood up to serve our country. The 2016 rule did just that.”