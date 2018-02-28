BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Senate President Harriette Chandler has put in place a new leadership team for the remainder of the legislative session on Beacon Hill.

Chandler, a Worcester Democrat, agreed to lead the chamber after former Senate President Stan Rosenberg stepped aside from the post in December. An investigation is continuing into whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules in connection with sexual misconduct allegations against his estranged husband, Bryon Hefner.

Cynthia Creem, a Newton Democrat, was named Wednesday as Senate majority leader, the position Chandler held before taking over from Rosenberg.

Democratic Sens. Sal DiDomenico of Everett, Patricia Jehlen of Somerville and Mark Montigny of New Bedford were tapped to be assistant majority leaders.

Chandler has said she will not seek to remain as Senate president beyond the current session.