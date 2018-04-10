PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Senate passed legislation that sponsors say provides tools to address the pay gap between races and genders.
The Senate passed three bills that addressed wage disparities Tuesday, which is known as Equal Pay Day.
One of the bills, sponsored by Democratic Senator Gayle Goldin, would provide protections against employer-imposed wage gaps based on factors like race, color, religion and sexual orientation. It would also require employers to justify such gaps.
Another bill, from Democratic Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, would create a legal process to aid employees in collecting their unpaid wages.
The third bill, from Goldin and Democratic Senator Maryellen Goodwin, would require organizations with 100 or more employees to annually report wage disparities to the state Department of Labor and Training.
Only one of the bills garnered a negative vote. Senator Elaine Morgan opposed the third measure.