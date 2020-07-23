WASHINGTON — The Senate passed its version of a $740 billion defense bill Thursday by a veto-proof majority, in the latest sign that Congress is undeterred by President Donald Trump’s threat to reject legislation mandating that the Pentagon rename bases honoring Confederate generals.

The 86-to-14 Senate vote follows the House’s 295-to-125 vote earlier in the week on parallel legislation. Both bills instruct the Defense Department to come up with new names for the problematic bases; the Senate gives the Pentagon three years to make the changes, while the House bill instructs officials to finish the process within one year.

The White House objected to the inclusion of any mandate earlier in the week in a 13-page memorandum threatening that Trump would veto the House bill if it passed in its current form. The House and Senate will have to negotiate a compromise between the two versions of the defense bill before sending it to the president’s desk.

There is bipartisan support for ordering the Pentagon to change the names of bases honoring Confederate generals in both chambers of Congress, suggesting that a final version of the bill would include a mandate in some form. But Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe, R-Okla., has stated that he personally opposes ordering the Pentagon to make the base name changes, and House Armed Services Committee ranking Republican Mac Thornberry of Texas — who is retiring after 2020 and after whom the House measure is named — has also advocated the softer approach of commissioning a study on Confederate names without directing the Pentagon to reach a proscribed conclusion.

There is also bipartisan support in both chambers for limiting Trump’s ability to withdraw about 9,500 troops from their station in Germany. But while that provision appears in the House bill, efforts to add it to the Senate’s version never received a vote. The provision is one of several additional items in the House bill that the White House listed earlier in the week as grounds for a presidential veto.

It is not clear when negotiations will be completed — or how forcefully Trump will lobby Congress on the base names issue and other matters in the meantime. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., guessed earlier in the month that Congress would not complete its work on a final defense bill until November, a timeline that would delay votes on such legislation until after the election. The outcome of the November elections could affect any negotiations or votes that take place in its aftermath.

At this juncture, however, the veto-proof majorities in both the Senate and the House suggest that there would be enough support to pass a defense bill that includes an instruction to change the base names, even over Trump’s veto.

Congress has passed the annual defense authorization bill for each of the past 59 years.